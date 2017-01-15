January 15, 2017 / Front Page
News
Police Beat
Opinion
READER FEEDBACK
Rep. Howell opposes tax increases
SOUND OFF
(810) 452-2639
Insight
Join the Club
Activities for all ages abound in county
‘We just love to ride'
County home to nearly a dozen motorcycle clubs
Marketplace
Building Brands
Netflix and learn
Sports
Lapeer girls top Notre Dame on the road
Lapeer rebounds to beat Pontiac Notre Dame
Community View
Auto View
CHEVY’S BOLT EARNS NORTH AMERICAN CAR OF THE YEAR
Game-changing long-range electric earns brand’s fourth award in four years