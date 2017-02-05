February 5, 2017 / Front Page
News
Police Beat
Opinion
READER FEEDBACK
Thanks for uplifting article on young Marine
SOUND OFF
Insight
Marketplace
Sports
NATIONAL SIGNING DAY
Four Lapeer students participate in National Signing Day
Lapeer pummeled by Powers, 12-1
Four players suspended for Twitter post to Midland player
THE PRESSBOX
Being a good person more important than wins, losses
Community View
‘We don’t want kids being afraid of us’
Trooper Bockhausen works to reach out to students, community
Auto View
CHEVROLET INTRODUCES THE 2018 TRAVERSE
Bold, refined new look with expected segment-best cargo space, third-row legroom